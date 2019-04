Хто привітав Зеленського з перемогою на виборах

A decisive day for Ukraine. Free elections and peaceful change of power = strong Ukrainian democracy. Congratulations to Volodymyr Zelensky. The EU is determined to continue its support.

Congratulations to Volodymyr Zelensky on winning #Ukraine ’s presidential elections. Ukraine is a valued #NATO partner & we look forward to continuing our cooperation. pic.twitter.com/peHSUmAuLm

Congratulations to Volodymyr Zelenskiy on the results of the Ukrainian presidential election. I’m looking forward to working with you to continue strengthening the ties between Canada & Ukraine, and creating more opportunities for people in both our countries.